Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host a Back To School Bash for students to receive free school supplies and more.

Release:

The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church is inviting the community to the Back To School Bash on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4pm until 7pm at 709 West Gordon Street in Valdosta, Georgia. The event will offer free school supplies, games, food, clothes, and fun.