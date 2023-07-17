//U.S. First Lady will travel to GA for Workforce Hub Tour

Share with friends

AUGUASTA – The U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and the Secretary of Education will travel to Georgia for a Workforce Hub tour.

Release:

At 1:00 PM, the First Lady, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk will meet with local officials and key stakeholders leading the Investing in America Workforce Hub in Augusta, Georgia, to discuss ways the local community is working together to expand pathways to good-paying jobs in sectors like advanced manufacturing. Portions of this event will be open press.