//Three men arrested in Valdosta, facing charges in multiple jurisdictions

VALDOSTA – Three men from Valdosta were arrested for armed robbery after committing crimes in Georgia and Florida.

Release:

Arrested 1:Christopher Riley, African American male, 29 years of age, Tampa, FL resident

Arrested 2: Tyquan Henderson, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 3: Jacquavias McClain, African American male, 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

On July 5, 2023, at approximately 1:30 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of East Brookwood Place after a citizen called E911 to report that he had been robbed at gunpoint. The 33-year-old victim told officers that the offenders, that he described as four African American males, came into his yard as he was getting out of his vehicle. He stated that one of them pointed a gun at him, then struck him in the head. The other males took personal belongings from him, before they fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On July 6, 2023, Valdosta Police Department Detectives received information from detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearwater Police Department that they were seeking assistance in two separate carjacking attempts, where the offenders had shot at the victims. Detectives in Florida identified the get-away vehicle as being the vehicle stolen on East Brookwood Place. Detectives from all three agencies began working together, providing surveillance videos and other evidence from their cases. Later that day, Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers recovered the stolen vehicle behind a residence.

On July 7, 2023, Valdosta Police Department Detectives identified three of the offenders as Jaquavius McClain, 17 years old, Tyquan Henderson, 19 years old, and Christopher Riley, 29 years of age. After receiving information that the three subjects were in different apartments in Ora Lee West, in the 600 block of East Ann Street, detectives responded to the apartments. All three subjects were taken into custody without incident. Through investigation detectives determined that the offenders had stolen the vehicle in Valdosta, then drove to Clearwater, Florida. In Clearwater they attempted to carjack another victim, while shooting at them. The offenders then fled Clearwater, heading back to Valdosta, where they attempted to carjack a victim in Ocala. They shot at the victim in Ocala as well, and the victim was injured.

McClain, Henderson, and Riley were taken to Lowndes County Jail, where they have been charged with:

Armed robbery-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Theft by taking-felony.

Detectives from Clearwater Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, met with Valdosta Police Department detectives, and conducted their investigations. All three subjects are facing charges in those jurisdictions as well.

The investigation is on-going and further charges may be pending.

“This is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together. All three agencies mutually shared information, communicated, and were able to identify these individuals, which resulted in quick arrests.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan