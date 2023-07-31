//Skillet to perform at Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Multi-Platinum Christian Rock group Skillet will perform at Wild Adventures Theme Park during the LIVE! concert series.

The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan continues Saturday, August 5 with a performance from Christian rock group Skillet.

One of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, Pandora Billionaires Club members and multi-platinum quartet Skillet have reached remarkable popularity with their uplifting sound, energy and spirit. The band’s music resounds throughout culture, landing syncs from WWE, Marvel, ESPN, MLB, NHL and NFL. They regularly sell out arenas worldwide, playing in over 26 countries and 6 continents, and have earned acclaim from Billboard, USA Today, The New York Times, and many more. Guests can expect to hear chart-topping hits including “Awake & Alive,” “Hero,” and “Monster.”

Skillet will take the Wild Adventures Amphitheater stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 5. General Admission to the concert is included free with a 2023 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats for just $5 in advance. Guests who do not have a 2023 Season Pass can purchase General Admission to the concert for $10 and Reserved Concert Seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.

“We’re expecting positive energy to resonate throughout the park with Skillet’s performance,” said Elke Schultz, marketing manager. “Families can expect a day of thrills, slides, and wild animal encounters and then take a break by the lake at Water’s Edge before moving to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater to witness a crowd in worship with Skillet.”

Before the concert at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater, guests can enjoy more live music from Miles to Moonlight at the Water’s Edge Stage from 4-7 p.m.

Families can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2023 Season Pass on sale now at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance. In July, Wild Adventures was ranked as “The #1 Theme Park in Georgia” by TripAdvisor.