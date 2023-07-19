//Scintilla Charter Academy receives candidacy approval for IB MYP

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy announces the approval for candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme.

Release:

Scintilla Charter Academy is thrilled to announce its recent approval for candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (IB MYP). This prestigious recognition further solidifies Scintilla Charter Academy’s dedication to providing students with a comprehensive and globally recognized education.

The International Baccalaureate candidacy for the Middle Years Programme is a significant milestone for Scintilla Charter Academy. The IB MYP offers a framework aligned with Scintilla’s mission that goes beyond traditional education, embracing a transformative approach that empowers students to become fearless learners and future leaders. “Through engaging interdisciplinary projects and an emphasis on real-world connections, the IB MYP will further enhance Scintilla’s focus on cultivating students who are not just knowledgeable but also equipped with the skills and attitudes needed to tackle the challenges of our rapidly evolving world, “ said Amanda Miller, Assistant Superintendent.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be granted candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme,” said Mandy Brewington, Superintendent. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our students with an outstanding education that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. The IB MYP’s emphasis on inquiry-based learning, global perspective, and student agency aligns perfectly with our educational philosophy.”

The mission of Scintilla Charter Academy is to provide a deeper learning experience in which each child is empowered through creativity, collaboration, inquiry, and critical thinking to achieve his or her unique potential and acquire a love of learning, along with a strong sense of community and character. The IB MYP at Scintilla Charter Academy will cater to students aged 11 to 16, encompassing a wide range of subjects and disciplines, and embraces a holistic philosophy, nurturing not only academic excellence but also students’ personal, emotional, and social development.

Scintilla Charter Academy’s approval for candidacy demonstrates the school’s commitment to meeting the rigorous standards set by the International Baccalaureate Organization. The journey to full authorization involves a comprehensive process of curriculum design and opportunities for professional learning. As an IB MYP candidate school, Scintilla Charter Academy will have access to a network of global educators and resources, fostering collaboration and best practices in education.

Scintilla Charter Academy is committed to instilling a love for learning that lasts a lifetime, preparing students not just for success in higher education but also for a fulfilling and meaningful life beyond the classroom. The IB MYP candidacy marks a pivotal moment in Scintilla’s history, reinforcing its status as a leader in providing quality education. “I am excited to lead the implementation of a program that embodies Scintilla’s commitment to providing a top-notch education and shaping our future leaders,” said Matt McCoy, Dean of Middle/Upper School.

Scintilla Charter Academy is a state-commissioned public charter school currently serving students in grades K-9 who reside in Valdosta City, Lowndes County, and Brooks County. Scintilla has been approved to expand, one grade at a time each year, to fully expand to serve children in grades K-12. With a commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and nurturing individual talents, Scintilla Charter Academy offers a joyful learning environment with high expectations for student achievement. Interested families can find more information, schedule a tour, or complete an admissions application by visiting the school’s website at www.scintillacharteracademy.com.

Scintilla Charter Academy is a candidate school* for the MYP. This school is pursuing authorization as an IB World School. IB World Schools share a common philosophy- a commitment to high-quality, challenging, international education- that we believe is important for our students.