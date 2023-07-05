//New Titletown NFL Flag Football Scrimmage volunteers needed

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Titletown NFL Flag Football is hosting a free flag football scrimmage game for all youth ages 4-13 and are looking for volunteers.

TITLETOWN NFL FLAG Football is new to the South Georgia Region. Titletown NFL Flag Football is owned by the NFL and Veteran operated. Titletown NFL Flag Football is hosting a FREE Flag Football Scrimmage for ALL BOYS & GIRLS, AGES 4-13 on July 8th at 11:30am located at 3307 Bemiss Road in Valdosta, Georgia. They are currently looking for volunteer Refs & Coaches for this event. This would be a Great Volunteer Opportunity for High Schoolers and College Students.

For more information email nflflag@gmail.com.