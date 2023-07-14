//Lowndes Probation employees honored during Supervisions Week

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Probation employees were honored during Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervisions Week.

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is honoring its Lowndes County Probation employees during Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, happening July 16-22, 2023. Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the dedicated and caring individuals in your community who work tirelessly to make your neighborhoods safer and more vibrant places to live and rear families.

Lowndes County Probation is responsible for all defendants sentenced in Lowndes County State Court and ensures those individuals comply with all court-ordered conditions. Conditions include community service work hours and counseling, including drug/alcohol, anger management, domestic violence, mental health, shoplifting, parenting, and DUI school.

“The most rewarding part of our jobs is watching the defendants complete their probation,” said Ferlisha Rountree, Director of Lowndes County Probation.

These professionals are on duty daily to assist adult offenders in becoming better citizens with productive lives. Working together strengthens bonds between colleagues, community partners, and those under supervision.

“The importance of Lowndes County Probation staff and their contributions to Lowndes County cannot be overstated,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “They always exhibit professionalism, diligence, and dedication to our community while working with the court to ensure public safety.”

For more information on Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, visit www.appa-net.org. For more information on Lowndes County Probation, visit www.lowndescounty.com.