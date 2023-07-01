Local NewsJuly 1, 2023 Lowndes Co. offices closed for 4th of July holiday Share with friends LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County offices will be closed starting July 3rd through July 4th in observance of Independence Day. Release: In observance of Independence Day, County offices will be closed Monday, July 3, 2023 and Tuesday, July 4, 2023. TAGS: independence day holidaylowndes countylowndes county offices closed Related posts VLPRA wins national award for…Top Gun Skeet Shoot raises…Wiregrass offers second chance Free…VSU students earn Scottish Rite…Wild Adventures named top theme…Lowndes citizens encouraged to be…VPD arrest Valdosta men for…Valdosta Back to School Block…Valdosta Councilman receives Certificate of…Wiregrass announces new student loan…