//Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue recognizes EMS Instructors

Photo left to right: Assistant Chief Gary Williams, Lieutenant Joey Herndon, Lieutenant Clint Sadler, Training Captain Jeff Talley, Lieutenant Jordan Willis. Battalion Chief Ben Amiot (not pictured).

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue recognizes the department’s Emergency Medical Service Instructors.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue would like to recognize the department’s Emergency Medical Service Instructors. The department currently employs 6 State of Georgia licensed EMS Instructors: They are: Assistant Chief Gary Williams, Battalion Chief Ben Amiot, Training Captain Jeff Talley, Lieutenant Clint Sadler, Lieutenant Joey Herndon, and Lieutenant Jordan Willis.

These department instructors help reinforce Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of providing premier care to all of our citizens. The instructors assist in maintaining all fire personnel’s required continuing education hours and skills validation for their certification and licensure at the EMR, EMT, AEMT, and Paramedic levels.

In addition to the hours required for their EMS licenses, these instructors must attend 24 hours of Instructor training each year as well as teach a minimum of 40 hours in courses approved by the Georgia State Office of EMS and Trauma. They must also be a CPR Instructor.

“It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated and dependable group of personnel,” said Lowndes County Fire Rescue Training Captain Jeff Talley. “I am proud to work with a base of instructors that are so diverse and available to our personnel and who provide excellent input and ideas to further our training goals.”

For more on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit; www.lowndescounty.com.