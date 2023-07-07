//LCFR completes annual medical certification audit

Share with friends

Photo: LCFR employees with Emily Brown, SGMC Trauma Director.

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Fire Rescue has successfully completed the annual medical certification audit by Georgia EMS.

Release:

In June, Lowndes County Fire Rescue successfully completed its annual audit by the Georgia Office of EMS and Trauma for licensure as a State Medical First Responder Agency. The audit consisted of inspections of each fire apparatus and the medical equipment that responders utilize in emergency medical responses.

The department was able to have two additional fire apparatus certified with the State Office during the audit. This increases the number of licensed medical response vehicles to seven units.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and maximize our ability to care for the needs of our community,” said Captain Jeff Talley, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “This licensure optimizes the strength of our partnership with South Georgia Medical Center and ensures that everyone we treat receives the best emergency medical care.”

Lowndes County Fire Rescue became a State licensed response agency in March of 2022 through a joint effort with South Georgia Medical Center with the assistance of Emily Brown, SGMC Trauma Director. Lowndes County Fire Rescue currently staffs 53 certified medical personnel that are Emergency Medical Responders, Emergency Medical Technicians, and Paramedics and responds to over a thousand Rescue and Emergency Medical related calls each year.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com