//Horse in Cook County tests positive for EEE

ADEL – A horse in Cook County has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis prompting a reminders of prevention.

While there is a EEE vaccine available for horses, there is no vaccine for humans, this is why prevention is key.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District wants to remind all South Georgians that prevention is the best tool for avoiding mosquito-borne illnesses.

Most mosquito-borne illnesses are transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Tips to prevent mosquito bites are:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.

Wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits.

Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.

Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.

“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for EEE to be detected in our region during the summer months,” said Chris Calhoun, District Environmental Health Director. “That is why we encourage everyone to take mosquito bite prevention seriously. Make sure you are tipping and tossing any standing water, wear protective clothing and spray, and avoid going outside during peak mosquito times.”

Anyone interested in having their horse vaccinated should contact their veterinarian as early as possible.

For more information on mosquito borne illnesses visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov.