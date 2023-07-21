//City of Valdosta to hold utilities water improvement public meeting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces a public meeting to discuss a utilities water improvement project.

The City of Valdosta hereby gives notice that a public meeting will be held to discuss a proposed water improvements project on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the City of Valdosta Utilities Office, located at 1016 Myrtle Street, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.

Proposed water system improvements will include the design and construction of a greenfield water treatment plant, production well and associated conveyance to connect the City’s existing finished water distribution system. The proposed facility would be located in the southwestern portion of the City.

The purpose of the public meeting is to:

Inform the public of the need for improvements to the City’s water system. Comply with the requirements of the Georgia Rules for Safe Drinking water and with the public participation requirements of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Environmental Review Process. Encourage public involvement in the development of a plan to improve the water system. To discuss the Environmental Review and Planning Document for the proposed improvements.

During the public meeting the City will attempt to identify public preferences for alternative methods of improving the City’s water system. These alternatives will be evaluated and included in the City’s Environmental Review and Planning Document.

This document is available for public inspection at the City of Valdosta Utilities Office located at 1016 Myrtle Street, Valdosta, Georgia 31601, or at the office of Turnipseed Engineers, 4210 Columbia Road, Building 3, Augusta, Georgia 30907. The City will receive comments through August 29, 2023.

Public participation is considered essential to the selection and development of the final plan to be adopted prior to its approval by the State of Georgia, Department of Natural Resources.

For additional information contact Turnipseed Engineers at 706-863-8800.