//Ag-Pro to host July Jam Music Festival

BOSTON, GA – Ag-Pro to host the July Jam Music Festival benefiting the Boston Arts & Entertainment Society with live music, vendors, and more.

Ag-Pro presents the July Jam Music Festival in Boston, Georgia on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at The Silo 31626 to benefit the Boston Arts & Entertainment Society. The festival will feature a free mini-concert in Watt Park from 12-3pm, along with, arts & crafts, a bounce house, face painting, snow cones, and much more. Tickets for the event is $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

For more information visit baesociety.org