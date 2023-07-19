//19-year-old Valdosta man arrested for Ponderosa Drive shooting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department has identified and arrested a 19-year-old Valdosta man for a shooting on Ponderosa Drive.

Release:

Arrested: Dexter Lekeith Bridges, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

On July 7, 2023, at approximately 9:30 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 800 block of Ponderosa Drive, after several calls were received at the E911 Center about a shooting in the area.

Officers responded to the area and located numerous spent shell casings, along with a vehicle that had damage. While officers were checking the area, they received information that the victim, a 22-year-old male, had shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded and conducted an investigation. Through investigation detectives identified Dexter Lekeith Bridges, 19 years of age, as being involved in the shooting. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for:

Aggravated assault-felony;

Aggravated battery-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On July 16, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm., Valdosta Police Officers received information of the location of Bridges. Officers found Bridges at a store in the 500 block of West Gordon Street. Bridges was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was treated at the hospital and later released.

This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.