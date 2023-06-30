//Wiregrass offers second chance Free Application Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is offering a second chance to save money with a Free Application Week for the Fall Semester.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces one more opportunity to save money on application fees during the college’s second Free Application Week, July 17-21. Those interested in applying for Fall Semester 2023 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money.

Wiregrass has been named the 2023 Military Friendly® School Gold Award recipient in the Small College category and ranked 3rd in the nation among other colleges. The Associate of Science program (ASN) was named number one in the state again according to NursingProcess.org for 2023. This is based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates. Applicants interested in applying for Fall Semester have over 100 in-demand programs to choose from that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Those who qualify for the grant could qualify for additional monies to help pay tuition, books, and fees. Wiregrass has a job placement rate of 99%.

The college’s One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center can answer questions and assist new students with class schedules. To learn more information, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.