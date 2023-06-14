//Wildcat season tickets now on sale

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Tickets for fans and faculty members are now on sale for the Valdosta High Wildcats football season.

Valdosta Wildcats football season tickets are now on sale. Season ticket packets are $50 per seat for fans and $40 per seat for VCS faculty members. Student season ticket sales will be available soon for VHS students at $25 per seat, more information to follow. Home games included in each packet are Banneker on September 1, Warner Robins on September 8, Coral Glades on September 15, Lowndes on October 6 and Camden on October 20.

The ticket office will be closed Tuesday, June 13 – Monday, June 19 and will reopen on Tuesday, June 20. Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday, 9:00 am until 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

Please contact Coach Reginald Mitchell with questions at rmitchell@gocats.org or call the Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049 or (229) 563-0488. Thank you for supporting Valdosta Wildcat football and Go Cats!

