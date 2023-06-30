//VSU students earn Scottish Rite scholarships

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta State University students have earned scholarships from the Scottish Rite Foundation of Georgia.

Valdosta State University’s Carlyn Seese and Summer Dee have earned scholarships from the Scottish Rite Foundation of Georgia.

Carlyn Seese, VSU student; Charlie Spray, 32° Scottish Rite Knight Commander of the Court of Honor member; Dr. Matt Carter, associate professor in VSU's Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders; and Tony Morris, 33° personal representative from the Southwest Georgia Valley of Scottish Rite.

Seese, of Douglasville, Georgia, anticipates earning a Master of Education in Communication Disorders from VSU in May 2024. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders from VSU in May 2022.

Seese says, “This scholarship enhances my VSU experience by aiding my ability to focus on furthering my education and get the most knowledge from my program without worrying about how to afford textbooks and materials needed for my degree.”

Summer Dee, VSU student

Dee anticipates earning a Master of Education in Communication Disorders from VSU in December 2023. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders from VSU in May 2022.

Dee says, “”I’m thankful to the Scottish Rite Foundation for the recognition. I plan to utilize this scholarship to aid my pursuit of becoming a speech-language pathologist.”

The Scottish Rite Foundation of Georgia has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to deserving students since 1980. These scholarships represent one component of the Scottish Rite’s mission to assist the nation’s future leaders in obtaining their education so that they may pay it forward within their own communities.

The Southwest Georgia Valley of the Scottish Rite has partnered with VSU’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders since 2019. This partnership has focused on improving literacy rates across Valdosta and Lowndes County through scholarships, literacy screening initiatives for area youth, and tutoring programs for young learners who are struggling to read. Their efforts are only possible through the generosity of others. Learn more at https://www.gascottishrite.org/scottish-rite-foundation/ and https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/education/communication-sciences-and-disorders/valdosta-speech-and-hearing-clinic/.