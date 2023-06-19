//VPD responds to traffic accident fatality

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Officers recently responded to a fatal traffic accident involving four vehicles on East Hill Avenue.

Release:

On June 15, 2023, at approximately 6:00 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Hill Avenue after a citizen called E911 to report an accident involving four vehicles. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the vehicles was an overturned tractor trailer hauling logs and it had struck a pickup truck. The occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased on scene. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours, so the vehicles and logs could be removed.

Members of the Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

This case is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.