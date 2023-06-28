//VPD releases BOLO for homicide suspect

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Valdosta man involved in a homicide.

Release:

WANTED: Jaquan Walton, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: Jaylon Smith, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident

On June 24, 2023, at approximately 3:09 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road, after numerous 911 calls were received about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jaylon Smith, 21 years of age, with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services responded to render aid to the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives have followed up on numerous tips that have been received. Through investigation, detectives have identified Jaquan Walton, 19 years of age, 5’9” and 145 pounds, as being involved in this homicide.

On June 26, 2023, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Walton for:

Felony murder-felony; and

Aggravated assault-felony.

Currently Walton’s whereabouts are unknown, and detectives are asking the public’s assistance in locating him. Walton should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his location, please call 911. If anyone is found to be aiding Walton to prevent his apprehension, they will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

If anyone has any information in regard to this homicide, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. Tips may also be submitted online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.