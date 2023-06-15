//VPD makes second arrest in shooting investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has made a second arrest in a shooting investigation that occurred on Knox Drive.

Release:

Arrested 2: Jeremy Irvine, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

On May 19, 2023, at approximately 9:25 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 2400 block of Knox Drive after several citizens called E911 to report gunshots heard in the area. One caller advised the dispatcher that one person had been shot and was lying in front of a residence. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim, a 21-year-old male, with multiple gunshot wounds. As officers were providing first aid to him, other officers located a 28-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, who had gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. These two victims were close in proximity to the first victim. Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victims to South Georgia Medical Center. While checking the area officers found two firearms near the victims, one of which was reported stolen through the Valdosta Police Department.

On June 12, 2023, Valdosta Police Department Detectives made a second arrest in this shooting investigation.

On May 31, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm., Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Detectives seized several guns in Ora Lee West, while investigating suspicious activity. During their investigation they spoke with Jeremy Irvine, 19 years of age, who had two firearms in his possession.

Criminalists at the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory have been analyzing shell casings recovered from the shooting scene, with numerous firearms that have been seized recently. Shell casing found at the Knox Drive shooting scene, matched test fires by a firearm that Irvine had in his possession.

On June 12, 2023, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Irvine for two counts of aggravated assault (felony), aggravated battery (felony), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony). Narcotics detectives located Irvine at a residence, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

“The teamwork by everyone in our department is amazing. They continue to work non-stop to identify all the offenders in this case. As more evidence is analyzed, our department will continue to make arrests.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan