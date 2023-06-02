//VLPRA extends football, cheer registration

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is extending the registration on the Youth Football & Cheerleading program.

Registration will last a few more weeks for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority's Youth Football & Cheerleading program.

VLPRA extended the deadline to July 3rd for the league that now includes girls flag football. The Georgia High School Association recently added girls flag football as a varsity sport, and VLPRA will be offering it to girls from kindergarten through 12th grade. Flag football is also available for boys in kindergarten through 8th grade. Tackle football is open to 2nd through 5th graders and cheerleading is available for kindergarten through 5th grade.

Practices will begin in late July and early August. The season runs from August through October, including playoffs.

Teams are separated by middle school district, so children will play ball with their friends from school and practice close to home. Registration is $75 to play flag football or cheer and $95 for tackle football. Uniforms and equipment are included in VLPRA’s football and cheer leagues.

Parents can register their children online at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s main office located at 1901 North Barack Obama Blvd.