//VFD raises awareness about fireworks, Combat Veterans

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department raises awareness during the Fourth of July about fireworks and the affects on Combat Veterans.

As we celebrate the Fourth of July, it is vital to be aware that the sound of fireworks can negatively affect Combat Veterans. As part of its appreciation for those who defended America’s freedoms, the Valdosta Fire Department and Citizens Fire Academy Alumni are increasing public awareness by providing yard signs to help reduce the impact fireworks have on Combat Veterans. When celebrating this Fourth of July, remember the Veteran brothers and sisters who sacrificed so much for this country.

The signs will help remind the community to be considerate of those who have served our country. Being mindful of where and when fireworks are used ensures respect and consideration for Veterans. Additionally, it is essential to be aware of the noise level of the fireworks used and to only use them at a level that will not be disruptive to Veterans.

The department hopes this small gesture will make the holiday more enjoyable for Veterans. If you are a Combat Veteran and want a yard sign, don’t hesitate to contact the Valdosta Fire Department at 229-333-1835.

Let’s work together to make this Fourth of July memorable for all the right reasons.