//VFD Medical First Responder license renewed

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department was approved through the Georgia Office of EMS for the renewal of the Medical First Responder license.

Release:

It has been a year since Valdosta Fire Department became a licensed Medical First Responder agency through the Georgia Office of EMS. For the first time in the history of Valdosta Fire Department, it was licensed in May of 2022 as an Emergency Medical Service.

Last week, Valdosta Fire was evaluated and successfully approved to have their license renewed.

The purpose of being licensed through the Georgia Office of EMS is to ensure quality service is being provided to our customers as a support to South Georgia Medical Center EMS.