//Valdosta natives named to GSU Spring 2023 President’s List

VALDOSTA – Several Valdosta natives were named to the Georgia Southern University Spring 2023 President’s List for academic excellence.

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,100 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Chukwufumnanya Azuah of Valdosta (31602)

Camari Gaskins of Valdosta (31605)

Lacey Hamilton of Valdosta (31602)

Kaightlyn Jowers of Valdosta (31602)

Bless Kelly of Valdosta (31602)

Zoe Kendrick of Valdosta (31605)

