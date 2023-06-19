//Valdosta natives named to GSU President’s, Dean’s Lists

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia State University congratulates Valdosta natives for making the 2023 President’s List and Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

The following students from your coverage area were named to the President’s List:

Kiyanah Blake of Valdosta (31605)

Zachary Deacon of Valdosta (31606)

Chelsea Doucet of Valdosta (31605)

Lawrence Hampton of Valdosta (31605)

Amber Ogden of Valdosta (31601)

Maitri Patel of Valdosta (31605)

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students from your coverage area include:

Wenting Ou of Valdosta (31602)

Bhoomy Patel of Valdosta (31602)

Ameria Smith of Valdosta (31605)

Alaysha Williams of Valdosta (31601)

Nicole Zhao of Valdosta (31602)

