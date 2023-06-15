//Valdosta natives make the FHU President’s, Dean’s Lists

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Three Valdosta natives make the Freed-Hardeman University Spring 2023 semester President’s and Dean’s Lists.

Release:

Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2023 semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

The following students from the local area have received this honor:

Daniel England, of Valdosta, Georgia, has been named to the President’s List. England is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.

Allyson Garner, of Valdosta, Georgia, has been named to the Dean’s List. Garner is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology Professional.

Evelyn Hazel, of Valdosta, Georgia, has been named to the Dean’s List. Hazel is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.