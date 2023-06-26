//Valdosta natives earn spots on KSU President’s, Dean’s Lists

VALDOSTA – Kennesaw State University names Valdosta natives that earned spots on the Spring 2023 semester President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,400 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area named to the President’s List are:
Michael Usic of Valdosta, majoring in Computer Science
Hiba Heikal of Valdosta, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Jared Bush of Valdosta, majoring in Mathematics
Alexis Brinkley of Valdosta, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
Simone Brock of Valdosta, majoring in Media & Entertainment
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,100 students named to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors are:
Allison Parker of Valdosta, majoring in Architecture
Lucas Papadopoulos of Valdosta, majoring in Computer Science
Skylar Wildes of Valdosta, majoring in Environmental Engineering
Alaina Johnson of Valdosta, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Jaleyah Little of Valdosta, majoring in Nursing-Interest
Elizabeth Kumpel of Valdosta, majoring in Biology
Jaliyah Brantley of Valdosta, majoring in Art
Jayla Swain of Valdosta, majoring in Digital Animation
Kylie Wester of Valdosta, majoring in Digital Animation
Gahnique Bell of Valdosta, majoring in English
Destiny Young of Valdosta, majoring in English
Andria Mason of Valdosta, majoring in Psychology
Zandayja Rollins of Valdosta, majoring in Psychology
Sequoia Taylor of Valdosta, majoring in Criminal Justice