//Valdosta natives earn spots on KSU President’s, Dean’s Lists

VALDOSTA – Kennesaw State University names Valdosta natives that earned spots on the Spring 2023 semester President’s and Dean’s Lists.

Release:

Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,400 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students from your area named to the President’s List are:

Michael Usic of Valdosta, majoring in Computer Science

Hiba Heikal of Valdosta, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Jared Bush of Valdosta, majoring in Mathematics

Alexis Brinkley of Valdosta, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest

Simone Brock of Valdosta, majoring in Media & Entertainment

Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,100 students named to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors are:

Allison Parker of Valdosta, majoring in Architecture

Lucas Papadopoulos of Valdosta, majoring in Computer Science

Skylar Wildes of Valdosta, majoring in Environmental Engineering

Alaina Johnson of Valdosta, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Jaleyah Little of Valdosta, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Elizabeth Kumpel of Valdosta, majoring in Biology

Jaliyah Brantley of Valdosta, majoring in Art

Jayla Swain of Valdosta, majoring in Digital Animation

Kylie Wester of Valdosta, majoring in Digital Animation

Gahnique Bell of Valdosta, majoring in English

Destiny Young of Valdosta, majoring in English

Andria Mason of Valdosta, majoring in Psychology

Zandayja Rollins of Valdosta, majoring in Psychology

Sequoia Taylor of Valdosta, majoring in Criminal Justice