//Valdosta native named to Lewis University Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Lewis University congratulates Valdosta native for being among 1,300 students named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Butler is studying Computer Science at Lewis University College of Aviation Science Technology.

To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.

Lewis University is an innovative Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, and globally-connected graduates who impact the world for the better. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.