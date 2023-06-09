//Valdosta man caught on surveillance arrested for attempted theft

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old Valdosta male was arrested for narcotics and attempted theft after being caught on surveillance video.

Release:

Arrested: Thyreik Devon Gibson, African American male, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident

On June 5, 2023, at approximately 7:40 am., a Valdosta Police Officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of Lilly Street, after a citizen called E911 to report that a subject had attempted to make entry into her vehicle. The citizen provided the officer with surveillance video, which showed the offender pulling on the victim’s car doors and leaving when he observed the surveillance camera. The officer immediately sent the picture out of the offender, later identified as Thyreik Devon Gibson, 24 years of age, to other officers as a be on the lookout. Another officer who was patrolling the area observed Gibson in the 900 block of Ridgewood Drive. Gibson was arrested without incident.

Officers located pills, which were later identified as oxycodone, in Gibson’s pocket.

Gibson was transported to Lowndes County Jail, and he has been charged with:

Criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile-felony;

Possession of prescription drug schedule I-felony; and

Possession of drug-related objects-misdemeanor.

“We are thankful that this victim had a security camera and called us as soon as she observed this occurring. Outstanding teamwork with our officers resulted in the offender getting arrested quickly.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan