//Valdosta Main Street seeks volunteer ambassadors

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street is seeking volunteers for the Main Street Motivators program to become ambassadors for the city and town.

Release:

Valdosta Main Street is teaming up with other Main Streets throughout Georgia to allow citizens to become ambassadors for the city and town.

Main Street Motivators for Valdosta is a volunteer program that allows citizens to join and help promote Downtown and welcome visitors by providing information while celebrating everything Main Street offers.

“We are looking for community members passionate about our beautiful Downtown Valdosta. Main Street’s motivators will be welcoming locals and tourists! They will walk around our Downtown at events like First Friday after 5, Makers Market, Unity Park concerts, and more! We’d love for you to join the Valdosta Main Street team!” said Main Street Director Brandie Dame.

Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and “swag” to showcase their spot on the Main Street Motivators team. To become a Main Street Motivator, contact 229-259-3577 or register at https://tinyurl.com/MMotivators.