//Valdosta GA Visitor Center celebrates Explorer Days

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Visitor Center in Valdosta will be celebrating Explorer Days with exclusive offers and discounts for visitors.

Explore Georgia wants to celebrate you, our visitors! Stop by one of our nine Georgia Visitor Centers for Explorer Days on June 23-24 for exclusive offers and discounts on experiences across the state – from lakeside cabins to water parks and romantic dinners to private tours!

Can’t stop in those days? No problem! Visit www.ExploreGeorgia.org/ExplorerDays to browse the travel deals and plan your trip to explore Georgia’s exciting attractions and accommodations.

Visitor Center Locations:

Augusta: I-20 West, GA-SC Line, Augusta, GA 30917

Columbus: 1751 Williams Road, Columbus, GA 31904

Lavonia: I-85 South, GA-SC Line, Lavonia, GA 30553

Port Wentworth (Savannah): I-95 South, Mile Marker 111, Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Ringgold: 2726 I-75 South, Ringgold, GA 30736

St. Marys: 100 St. Marys Road, St. Marys, GA 31558

Tallapoosa: I-20 East, GA-AL Line, Tallapoosa, GA 30176

Valdosta: 5584 Mill Store Road, Lake Park, GA 31636

West Point: I-85 North, GA-AL Line, West Point, GA 31833