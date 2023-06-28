//Valdosta Back to School Block Party scheduled

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be hosting a free Back to School Community Block Party for the community.

Release:

The City of Valdosta will host the sixth annual Back to School Community Block Party, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, August 5. The annual event returns this year to Drexel Park and is free to the community.

Over 700 students and their families received free school supplies and enjoyed a day filled with activities, music, food, and fun last year.

According to Neighborhood Development and Community Protection Manager Anetra Riley, this opportunity provides a positive start for the school year and supports those parents who may need this opportunity for their children.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity to our families within the city limits so that they have everything they need when school begins,” said Riley.”

The Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments thank the City Council, City leadership, and local community organization and sponsors for helping in this year’s community block party; this event will continue to positively impact the citizens of Valdosta and surrounding cities for years to come.

For more information, contact 229-259-3571.