//Two Valdosta juveniles arrested for narcotics, firearms

VALDOSTA – Two juveniles were arrested by the Valdosta Police Department for narcotics and weapons possession on East Park Ave.

Release:

Arrested: 1: Juvenile male, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: 2: Juvenile male, 14 years of age, Valdosta resident

On June 2, 2023, at approximately midnight, Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit responded to apartments in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue after a 911 call was received about subjects possibly about to fight.

Detectives observed a vehicle attempting to leave the complex, with passengers having their faces covered. Detectives stopped the vehicle and immediately observed a passenger in possession of a rifle. This passenger advised detectives that he was a 16-year-old juvenile. He was immediately detained.

Through further investigation, detectives recovered another firearm and marijuana from the possession of a 14-year-old male juvenile, who was inside of the vehicle. This juvenile was detained as well.

Detectives contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice, who authorized that both juveniles would be detained and transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center. The 16-year-old juvenile has been charged with minor in possession of a firearm (misdemeanor). The 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with minor in possession of a firearm (misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor).

This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

“This was outstanding work by our Narcotics Unit to get these guns out of the hands of juveniles. It is concerning that these juveniles not only had guns but were out after midnight. Whatever they were going to do, was quickly stopped.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.