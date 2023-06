Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The 4th Annual Top Gun Skeet Shoot fundraiser recently raised proceeds to benefit three great organizations.

According to the Johnson Distributing Facebook page, the 4th Annual Top Gun Skeet Shoot raised proceeds for three organizations including: TOML (That Others May Live), A2D2 (Airmen Against Drunk Driving), and Folds of Honor.

For more on this story a link to the Johnson Distributing Facebook post is available below.