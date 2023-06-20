//Social justice documentary announces Valdosta screening

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Reformation Project, a documentary on social justice issues in the Criminal Justice system, announces a Valdosta screening.

The Reformation Project – A documentary addressing criminal justice equity issues and solutions

One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Georgia Power Company, and the Greater Valdosta United Way, announce the Valdosta screening of The Reformation Project on Tuesday, June 27th, at 6:30 pm at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Blvd.

The film was produced by Steven Heddon and Angela Ward, of Fusion Creative Marketing and The Game Changers, respectively. The Reformation Project shines a light and seeks solutions on social justice issues within the Criminal Justice system, which historically has disproportionately impacted minority communities. This film will include the history and the hardship experienced by those incarcerated and their families, their steps back into society, and the effect of closing state psychiatric hospitals in Georgia, which led to the increased incarceration of people with mental illness. The documentary will feature the thoughts and opinions of law enforcement, the courts, corrections, and those previously incarcerated. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with Joe Brownlee of Georgia Power, Dr. Demetria Hill, Mental Health Counselor, Laval Castleberry, formerly incarcerated, and the producers, Steven Heddon and Angela Ward.

The premiere screening will be in Americus, Georgia, on June 19th as a part of the findings and recommendations from their Gun Violence and Community Solutions Summit. The Summit was the result of a community effort to find solutions to a spike in gun violence in Sumter County.

In the fall, Valdosta State University Criminal Justice Professor, Dr. Bobbie Ticknor will host a screening and panel discussion of the documentary as an educational resource.

According to Michael Smith, CEO of The Greater Valdosta United Way, “The work on The Reformation Project was a collaborative effort and an honest assessment with experts from different industry sectors and those with life experiences affected by the Criminal Justice System. Empathy, accountability and opportunities are key for our youth to succeed.”

The premiere in Valdosta is open to the public. The film run time is one hour.

Link to Film Trailer

https://www.dropbox.com/s/bf5y6ejaajsvsdg/reformation%20Project%20Trailer.mp4?dl=0