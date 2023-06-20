//RU Football Camp comes to LHS

LOWNDES CO. – Registration is now open for the Reinhardt Football Skills Camp taking place at Lowndes High School.
Release:
According to the Lowndes Football Twitter page, Reinhardt Football camp will come to Lowndes High School on Thursday, June 22, 2023 starting at 12pm with check-in at 11am. Campers will need to pre-register using the QR Code.
For more information, a link to the Lowndes Football Twitter post is available below.
Have you registered? @ReinhardtFB comes to Lowndes this Thursday! Use the QR Code to register @Coach_JMiller @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/e4cWVPkvwo— Lowndes Football Recruiting (@lhsvikingsfbrec) June 19, 2023