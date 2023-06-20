//RU Football Camp comes to LHS

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Registration is now open for the Reinhardt Football Skills Camp taking place at Lowndes High School.

Release:

According to the Lowndes Football Twitter page, Reinhardt Football camp will come to Lowndes High School on Thursday, June 22, 2023 starting at 12pm with check-in at 11am. Campers will need to pre-register using the QR Code.

For more information, a link to the Lowndes Football Twitter post is available below.