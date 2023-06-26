//Police investigating deadly Valdosta shooting on St. Augustine Rd.

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investigating a June 24 shooting on North St. Augustine Rd. that killed a 21-year-old male.

Release:

On June 24, 2023, at approximately 3:09 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road, after numerous 911 calls were received about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old male with a apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services responded to render aid to the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are actively processing evidence and conducting the investigation. At this time, detectives have determined that this was an isolated incident. It appears the victim and offenders are known to each other.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released.

If anyone has any information in regard to this homicide, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. Tips may also be submitted online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department .