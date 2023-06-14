//Lowndes Fire Rescue, Sheriff’s Office hosts combined training

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office hosts a combined training event to strengthen the departments relationships.

Over the last several weeks, Firefighters and Deputies with Lowndes County Fire Rescue and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have been conducting combined training.

As part of the required quarterly training for all law enforcement officers with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, fire personnel provided deputies with important information on what to do if a firefighter is incapacitated. Sheriff’s Deputies were familiarized with the Fire Department’s emergency procedures in the event of a firefighter injury. They were also shown the protective equipment and clothing that firefighters wear while operating at the scene of a fire or other emergency response. Afterward, they demonstrated and provided hands-on opportunities for safely removing the gear for firefighters who may need medical treatment.

“These types of trainings are vital to our organizations and crucial for understanding the capacities of each agency, said Billy Young, Training Chief, Lowndes County Fire Rescue.”

Joint trainings such as this serve to strengthen the cooperative efforts of fire and law enforcement personnel to work together quickly and effectively during a response. This mutual training reinforces relationships between department personnel and streamlines efficient operations at emergency scenes.

