//Lowndes County Schools Superintendent resigns

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County School Board accepts Dr. Shawn Haralson’s resignation and has approved Sandra Wilcher to act as Interim Superintendent.

Release:

The Lowndes County School Board of Education accepted the resignation of Dr. Shawn Haralson from his position as Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools, effective July 31, 2023. His last date in the central office will be Friday, June 23, 2023.

This is a personnel matter. Upon advice from legal counsel, no further statement will be made regarding this personnel matter.

The Board has approved Sandra Wilcher to act as Interim Superintendent.

Sandra Wilcher releases the statement below:

It is our desire to move forward with cohesive, unified leadership. Lowndes County Schools primary mission has always been to prepare our students for the future. We continue to find great value in the relationships between our staff and students.

We know our community is passionate about our students and our school system. As we focus on our future, we will keep our students and staff as our top priority. Our best days are ahead as we look forward to a great 2023-2024 school year.

#OneLowndes