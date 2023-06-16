//Lowndes County DUI Court congratulates graduates

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County DUI Court celebrated the 75th and 76th participants for graduating the program with a ceremony.

The Lowndes County DUI Court recently hosted a ceremony for the 75th and 76th participants graduating from the program at the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex. This event was hosted during the Lowndes County DUI Court session and recognized two Participants that successfully completed the DUI Court Program. The purpose of this event was to celebrate recovery and bring awareness to the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of each participant in the program. In addition, this event hosted a DUI Court Alumni guest speaker, Mr. Eddie Miller, and highlighted available resources within our community.

Mr. Miller, who graduated from the DUI Court program on December 7, 2018, spoke to the audience about his personal life journey and how his substance misuse led him to the DUI Court Program. He shared heartfelt testimony detailing his struggles with substance abuse, how the DUI Court Program positively impacted his life, and how he ultimately achieved his long-standing sobriety using tools he learned while in the program. Mr. Miller’s story, his words, and his encouragement shined throughout the courtroom.

Following the guest speaker, two DUI Court participants were recognized for completing the intensive DUI Court Program. Both of these participants worked extremely hard to turn their lives around, and each spoke of their gratitude towards the DUI Court Program for supplying them with the skills and tools to achieve and maintain their sobriety after exiting the program. After the Ceremony, light snacks and drinks were provided for the attendees.

The Lowndes DUI Accountability Court program, is a post-conviction program. The mission of the Lowndes County DUI Accountability Court program is to confront the underlying substance abuse issues which cause the repetitive pattern of driving impaired with a goal to reduce recidivism through enhanced supervision, substance misuse treatment, and individual accountability. The program is a minimum of 15 months long. Studies have shown that Accountability courts are a successful intervention in the court system for leading people living with substance use and mental health disorders out of the justice system and into lives of recovery and stability. Substance misuse and mental health disorders can affect anyone; no one should walk alone on their recovery journey.

The Lowndes County DUI Court will continue to host events throughout the future to bring awareness of the impact of substance use on our community and how important it is to discuss recovery and provide recovery resources to all individuals. We will be hosting the 4th Annual Recovery Walk on September 22, 2023. All are welcome to attend this event.

For more information on the Lowndes County DUI Accountability Court program, call Heather Harris, DUI Court Coordinator, at 229-671-2895 or email: heather.harris@lowndescounty.com.