//LCFR firefighter named Firefighter of the Year

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – A Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter has been named the 2023 Firefighter of the Year by the Exchange Club of Valdosta.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter Bowen Brooks has been named the 2023 Firefighter of the Year.

The Exchange Club of Valdosta has named Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter Bowen Brooks its 2023 Firefighter of the Year. Brooks began as a volunteer firefighter with Lowndes County in 2010 and became a full-time firefighter with Lowndes County Fire Rescue in June of 2022.

“I am beyond honored to have been nominated and receive this award,” said Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter Bowen Brooks. “The most rewarding part of my job is helping people on their worst days.”

In the written nomination for Brooks, Lowndes County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Lloyd Green stated that Firefighter Brooks exemplifies the positive characteristics of a Lowndes County Fire Rescue member and has an outstanding record of service and achievements. Firefighter Brooks has given selflessly of himself in support of Lowndes County Fire Rescue and the Lowndes County community.

Bowen is a well-respected, hardworking member of our department who always goes the extra mile to make sure he and his crew are prepared to deal with whatever emergency may come their way,” said Lowndes County Fire Chief Lloyd Green.

Brooks was also praised for his dedication and for going beyond the regular duties of his position as a Firefighter to continue to make visible improvements that have enhanced Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s ability to reduce fire losses and better serve the residents of Lowndes County.

“Brooks is a tremendous asset to Lowndes County Fire Rescue and the residents of Lowndes County,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes. “His commitment, dedication, loyalty, and professionalism are some of the many reasons he received this prestigious award. We are proud he’s on our team”.

Brooks is a state-certified Firefighter with an EMR certification through the National Registry. As of June 8, Firefighter Brooks has assumed his new role as a Sergeant with Lowndes County Fire Rescue.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.