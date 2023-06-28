//Lakeland native serves aboard oldest commissioned warship

Share with friends

LAKELAND – A Lakeland native currently serves aboard the USS Constitution the oldest commissioned U.S. Navy warship.

Fireman James De La Rua, a native of Lakeland, Georgia, is one of nearly 80 sailors celebrating America’s 246 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution.

De La Rua, a 2021 Lanier County High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago.

“I joined the Navy to better myself, for financial stability and to travel the world,” said De La Rua.

Skills and values similar to those found in Lakeland are important to succeed in the military.

“I learned in Lakeland the importance of manners and working hard without complaining,” said De La Rua. “In the Navy, you have to have discipline and manners and hard work help with that.”

USS Constitution is the U.S. Navy’s oldest commissioned warship, and the crew is hand-picked to promote naval history and maritime heritage while raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

The ship earned the nickname Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, De La Rua is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national defense by patrolling the seas to prevent threats and keep the country safe,” said De La Rua.

As De La Rua and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is what you put into it,” said De La Rua. “I want to get back what I put into serving.”

De La Rua is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my twin brother, Joseph, for helping me see that there is more in life, and for pushing me to achieve things I didn’t really think I could,” added De La Rua. “I graduated boot camp and then a few months later, he joined. Now, I am a role model to him, and we push each other back and forth to do better.”