//Georgia DPH District Health Director retiring

Share with friends

Photo: Current District Health Director Dr. William Grow (center) was presented with a plaque thanking him for his service. He is pictured with Deputy District Health Dwain Butler (left) and incoming District Health Director Dr. Mark Eanes (right).

VALDOSTA – William R. Grow, MD, FACP is retiring as District Health Director for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District.

Release:

William R. Grow, MD, FACP is retiring as District Health Director for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District. He has served as District Health Director since December 2010.

hree generations of health directors were in attendance. Seated is previous District Health Director Dr. Lynne Feldman, MD, MPH, standing are current District Health Director Dr. William Grow (left), and incoming District Health Director Dr. Mark Eanes (right).

Before being appointed as director, Dr. Grow practiced Internal Medicine in Valdosta for over 35 years at Valdosta Medical Clinic. At South Georgia Medical Center, he served as Chief of Staff and Chief of Medicine at different times throughout his career. He also served on the Valdosta Board of Education for 10 years, two years of which he served as Chairman, as well as serving on the Georgia State Board of Education. Grow was also a founder and president of Valdosta Medical Clinic.

“Dr. Grow has served our district proudly for nearly 13 years. He will be extremely missed,” said Dwain Butler, Deputy District Health Director. “It has been an honor to serve as his deputy and learn from him. We wish him a very happy retirement and are thankful to have him continue to serve our district through our hypertension program.”

A retirement celebration for Dr. Grow was hosted on June 16. In attendance were district staff, board of health members and local officials as well as Dr. Grow’s family and previous colleagues.

Lynne Feldman, MD, MPH, and Grow’s predecessor as District Health Director was also able to join for the celebration, meaning three generations of health directors were in attendance.

“I have been proud to work with Dr. Grow during his time as health director through the Lowndes County Board of Health and it is an honor to be selected to serve as his successor,” said Mark J. Eanes, MD, MBA, incoming District Health Director. “I know that I have a strong legacy to uphold and I look forward to continuing the hard work of those who have served before me.”

Grow will continue to serve as health director through June 30.