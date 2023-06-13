//GCSU recognizes Valdosta natives for making Dean’s, President’s Lists

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia College & State University recognizes Valdosta natives for making the Spring 2023 Dean’s List and President’s List.

Release:

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

John Carpenter of Valdosta, GA 31602

Ashley DeVore of Valdosta, GA 31605

Maggie Esposito of Valdosta, GA 31601

Sally Sir of Milledgeville, GA 31601

Dowry Hatton of Valdosta, GA, made the Dean’s List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University.

Emily During of Valdosta, GA, made the President’s List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University.

Aubrie Scruggs of Valdosta, GA, made the President’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University.

Georgia College recognizes its students’ outstanding work for the 2023 spring semester.

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.