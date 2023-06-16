//GaDOE awards Valdosta, Lowndes student opportunities grant

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta and Lowndes County are among others awarded a third series of Opportunity Grants to expand student opportunities.

Release:

Click here for the list of grant awardees.

The Georgia Department of Education is awarding a third series of Opportunity Grants to help districts expand options and opportunities for their students. The grants total $6,123,948 to support advanced learning; digital media and literacy; health and physical education; world languages; and mathematics, science, and social studies instruction.

GaDOE awarded previous rounds of Opportunity Grants in March 2023 and March 2022.

“We are committed to expanding opportunities and broadening horizons for our students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “This is a continued investment in our children, ensuring they have access to an engaging education that prepares them for life.”

Categories of Opportunity Grants awarded today include:

Advanced Placement (AP) Teacher Mentoring: Grants of up to $2,500 per district to design and implement mentoring programs for new or novice AP teachers.

The Opportunity Grants are made possible through federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan (ARP – ESSER).​