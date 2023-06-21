//Corporal Rodriguez named 2023 Firefighter of the Year

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Exchange Club of Valdosta names Valdosta Firefighter Corporal Eleana Rodriguez as the 2023 Firefighter of the Year.

Valdosta Fire Department’s Corporal Eleana Rodriguez was recently named the 2023 Firefighter of the Year by the Exchange Club of Valdosta.

Corporal Rodriguez was selected as the Firefighter of the Year due to her initiative and spirit of excellence she displays on an ongoing basis, according to her fire department peers, who nominated her for the award.

“I feel honored to receive the Firefighter of the Year award, and I am grateful to be a part of a department that has invested so much in my education of the fire service,” stated Corporal Rodriguez. “I hope to continue to grow and be better every day.”

She has been employed with the VFD for over a year and is primarily assigned to Station Two on Engine Two and Truck Two. Her current duties involve the following:

Fire suppression.

Life safety as a medical responder.

Ensuring inventory and preventive maintenance of the fire apparatus and equipment are ready for each shift.

Driver/Operator of Engine Two and Truck Two

Rodriguez’s ambition and motivation have driven her to achieve many certifications in her short tenure with the department, including Firefighter I & II, Fire Instructor I, Hazardous Materials Technician, Fire Officer I & II, and Driver/Operator. She is also a Physical Fitness Instructor, utilizing her instructor abilities and expertise to train and mentor recruits. Additionally, she voluntarily attended the infamous FDIC International Conference, which offers world-class workshops and hands-on training that she can now teach other department members.

“We are proud to recognize Corporal Eleana Rodriguez as our 2023 Exchange Club Firefighter of the Year,” stated Deputy Chief Haynes. “She continuously displays hard work, dedication and exemplifies the mission of the Valdosta Fire Department.”

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Fire Department applaud Corporal Rodriguez for her dedication to the Valdosta Fire Department and for being recognized by the Exchange Club of Valdosta as the 2023 Firefighter of the Year.

For more information, contact the Valdosta Fire Department at 229-333-1835.