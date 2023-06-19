//Commander Renfroe graduates from FBI National Academy

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Commander Robert Renfroe recently graduated during the 286th session of the FBI National Academy.

Release:

On June 16, 2023, Chief Leslie Manahan announced that Commander Robert Renfroe has graduated as a member of the 286th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on June 8th, 2023. Commander Renfroe is the 8 th officer in department history to complete this prestigious program.

Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 286th session consisted of two hundred and thirty-eight law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

Commander Renfroe, a native of Crestview, Florida, has been with the Valdosta Police Department since 1997. Before holding his current position as the Commander of the Bureau of Patrol Services, he served as a Captain of the Training Unit. He has served as a member of the Honor Guard, Training Lieutenant, Patrol Sergeant, Property Crimes Detective, and the department’s polygraphist. Renfroe is also currently the Tactical Operations Unit (TOU) Commander.

Commander Renfroe is a graduate of Valdosta State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He is currently attending the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College at Columbus State University, where upon completion he will earn a master’s degree in public safety administration.



About the FBI National Academy

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 54,366 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.