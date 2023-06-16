//Colts Kenny Moore II holds annual football camp

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Love One Foundation and Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl Cornerback Kenny Moore II recently held the fifth annual youth football camp.

Release:

This past weekend, Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl Cornerback Kenny Moore II and his Love One Foundation held their fifth annual youth football camp event in Kenny’s hometown of Valdosta, Georgia. Hundreds of local kids were in attendance at Lowndes High School to learn fundamentals of football with NFL-inspired drills taught by Kenny and other NFL veterans. Before the camp kicked off, Kenny was presented with a proclamation for his commitment to the city of Valdosta and a coin to the city presented by Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson and other officials from Lowndes County.