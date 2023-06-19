//City of Valdosta release local ordinances for citizens review

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta local ordinances is available for citizens to help with maintaining a safe and clean city for residents.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is committed to keeping its community beautiful by maintaining a safe and clean environment for its residents. Valdosta citizens can help with these efforts by learning about the local ordinances for the City of Valdosta.

Neighborhood Development and Community Protection Manager Anetra Riley wants citizens to know that ordinances are in place to help protect the community in which they live.

“Ordinances are not established to hinder citizens; they are in place to inform and protect the health and welfare of the community,” said Riley.

According to local ordinance section 42-112, property owners’ lawns cannot exceed eight inches, and they must remove weeds and vines, and owners are responsible for maintaining their property up to the sidewalk or highway.

Citizens are not permitted to have abandoned vehicles with deflated tires. If abandoned vehicles are on private property, they must be covered, and vacant lots cannot be used as storage space.

Citizens should know that all fences in their front yards cannot be taller than four feet.

Public Works Administrator Anthony Musgrove stated, “One way to ‘Love Where You Live’ is to become familiar with the City of Valdosta Ordinances.”

An ongoing issue in our wonderful City is the need for properly disposing of litter.

Many of the City’s departments do an exceptional job collecting and removing litter from alongside or near streets and waterways. However, the issue continues; therefore, we encourage all citizens to read and follow the litter ordinance in Chapter 82, Solid Waste Section 82-1.

For more information regarding citizens and property ordinances, visit www.valdostacity.com/municipal-code-ordinances.