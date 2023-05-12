//Wiregrass Dual Enrollment impacts high school seniors

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Dual Enrollment program students will be recognized for earned college credit while in high school.

Release:

This month, thousands of high school students in South Georgia are graduating and moving on to the next stage of their lives. Among these graduates, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce that 1030 students will receive a cord as recognition for earning college credit while still in high school through the Dual Enrollment program.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was the first institution in Georgia to receive national accreditation from the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) for its Dual Enrollment program. This program allows high school students to take college courses for college credit, taught by high school instructors who have been credentialed to teach college-level material. The accreditation is a testament to the rigor and quality of the courses offered by Wiregrass, which meet the same standards as college faculty-taught courses. It also ensures that the college adheres to its policies and procedures for all courses taught in high schools. Concurrent Enrollment is one of the delivery methods for Wiregrass’s successful dual enrollment program.

Below is a list of high schools and the number of seniors who will be wearing a Wiregrass Dual Enrollment Cord at their graduation ceremony.

Atkinson County High School – 75

Berrien Academy – 4

Berrien High School – 60

Brooks County High School – 52

Citizens Christian Academy – 23

Coffee High School – 25

Cook High School – 60

Echols County High School – 26

First Academy – 1

Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy – 140

Georgia Christian Schol – 21

Highland Christian Academy -10

Irwin County High School – 55

Lanier County High School – 55

Lowndes High School – 90

Valdosta High School – 210

Valwood School – 40

Open Bible Christian – 3

Wilcox County High School – 20

Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy – 56

Wiregrass offers Dual Enrollment to 10th-12th graders in occupational/CTAE courses, and 11th-12th graders in academic core courses. To explore this opportunity for high school students, please contact High School Services at highschoolservices@wiregrass.edu or visit Wiregrass.edu.

The college is currently accepting applications for the upcoming summer and fall semesters. Classes begin on May 15 or May 31 for the Summer Express Term, and August 15 for the Fall Semester. Interested students can apply in person at the One-Stop Enrollment and Succes Center or online at wiregrass.edu. Application fees are waived for all Dual Enrollment students.